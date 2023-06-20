M. Ward Shares Striking New Song “too young to die” Featuring First Aid Kit

Home News Cait Stoddard June 20th, 2023 - 11:50 AM

According to stereogum.com, at the end of this week artist M. Ward will be releasing his new album Supernatural Thing and today Ward shares his single called “Too Young To Die,” which features the Swedish band First Aid Kit.

“Too Young To Die” is a sparsely produced tune that has striking melodies and sharp lyrics. While listening, the lyrics can relate to many people because the words reflect on how people die way too early.

Also the instrumentation is great by how the acoustic guitar serenades the background with beautiful chords while the vocal performance from the First Aid Kit graces the air with elegant melody.

During an interview with ourculturemag Ward shares his thoughts about working with the duo First Aid Kit.

“First Aid Kit are sisters from Stockholm, and when they open their mouths, something amazing happens. It was a great thrill to go to Stockholm and record a few songs there. The sound from blood-related harmony singers is impossible to get any other way – The Everly Brothers, The Delmores, The Louvins, The Carters, The Söderbergs – all have the same kind of feeling in their vocals.”

This Friday Ward will play a sold out album release show at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which will be his first headlining performance in Los Angeles in over five years.

The artist will be joined by Jordan Hudson on drums, Mark Powers with percussion, and Arcellus Sykes on bass. This August Ward and the band will also join My Morning Jacket on the road for a select run of West coast dates and play some headlining dates.