M. Ward Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates and Shares New Song “new kerrang” Featuring Scott McMicken

Last month M. Ward announced his new album Supernatural Thing will be out on June 23 and now Ward has shared his new song “new kerrang,” which features artist Scott McMicken.

In the press release Ward explains the meaning behind his latest tune.

“New kerrang”, a song about a drummer facing a crisis of faith in her sound. It’s inspired by used-bin Ray Davies records and by all the musicians I know who are chasing perfection by following whatever sound is crashing around in their head.”

Last week Ward announced an album release show at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which marks his first headlining performance in Los Angeles in over 5 years.

He will be joined by Jordan Hudson on drums, Mark Powers with percussion, and Arcellus Sykes on bass. This August Ward and the band will also join My Morning Jacket on the road for a select run of West coast dates.

M. Ward Tour Dates

5/26 – Lisboa, Portugal – LAV

5/27 – Porto, Portugal – M.Ou.Co Restaurante & Bar

6/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetary

8/15 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield ^

8/16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

8/22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

8/23 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre ^

8/25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

8/26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^