Ladytron Unveil Haunting New Video For “City Of Angels”

Federico Cardenas October 26th, 2022 - 10:12 PM

The British electropop outfit Ladytron has dropped a new video for their track, “City of Angels.” The track was originally released earlier this month as the lead single for the band’s upcoming album, Time’s Arrow, set to release on January 20 next year via Cooking Vinyl.

The track acts as a prime showing of what has made Ladytron a staple in the world of electro pop, offering a stunning ambient and icy synth-focused shoegaze soundscape that lay the groundwork for the hypnotizing vocals of front woman Helen Marnie. A press release from the band has promised that the upcoming project will feature even more material in this style, offering crystalline melodies, icy textures and ripping arpeggios.

“City of Angels'” visual, directed by the film director and photographer Manuel Nogueira, offers a horror focused style just ahead of Halloween, with the band noting that “Where we are from it is always Halloween.” The short film was shot in the brutalist-style mansion designed by the Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha, featuring choreography inspired by the film directors Nicolas Roeg and Dario Argento. Lead actress Bianca Comparato, speaking on the experience of working on the music video, has said that she is “such a fan of Ladytron – I was lucky enough to be in the music video…the whole experience was a dream come true”

Watch the official music video for “City of Angels” via YouTube below.

“City of Angels” follows Ladytron’s previous single, “True Mathematics,” released in September 2022. Time’s Arrow will follow the band’s 2019 self-titled album. See mxdwn’s interview with Ladytron’s Daniel Hunt on the creation of the band’s self-titled album here.