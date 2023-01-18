Ladytron Releases Roman-Style Music Video For “Faces”

Home News Roy Lott January 18th, 2023 - 10:04 PM

Electronic quartet Ladytron has released the music video for their mesmerizing song “Faces.” The photo roman-style video is inspired by Chris Marker’s short film La Jetée and the Italian Giallo genre, in keeping with the haunting aura of Ladytron and their work.

Lead singer Helen Marnie is the disincarnate protagonist, in an encounter with the inhabitants of an atemporal world, played by her bandmates. Check out the full visual below.