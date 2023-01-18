Ladytron Releases Roman-Style Music Video For “Faces”

Electronic quartet Ladytron has released the music video for their mesmerizing song “Faces.” The photo roman-style video is inspired by Chris Marker’s short film La Jetée and the Italian Giallo genre, in keeping with the haunting aura of Ladytron and their work.
Lead singer Helen Marnie is the disincarnate protagonist, in an encounter with the inhabitants of an atemporal world, played by her bandmates. Check out the full visual below.
“Faces” is featured on the group’s upcoming album Time’s Arrow, set for a January 20 release on Cooking Vinyl. It also follows the previously released singles “City Of Angels,” and “Misery Remember Me.” The group was also recently announced to play the incredibly stacked Just Like Heaven Festival in Los Angeles. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, M83, The Bravery, Azealia Banks and Fever Ray will also be playing the music festival, which is set to place May 13 in Pasadena, CA. They will also be playing a few shows on the west coast leading up to the festival, with stops including Seattle, Portland and San Francisco. Tickets to all shows are on sale now and can be purchased on their website.