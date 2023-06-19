Pat Benatar Responds To Ted Cruz Equating Her With “Murdering Children”

Home News Glorie Kim June 19th, 2023 - 5:31 PM

According to Loudwire, last week on The Joe Pags Show, Republican junior senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, made a statement associating rock singer Pat Benatar with President Joe Biden and “murdering children”.

Cruz made a statement on the show saying, “I don’t think Senate Democrats — if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.” The comment appears to coincide with discussions surrounding Republicans’ desire to impeach President Biden, seen by many as revenge for former President Donald Trump’s two impeachments in 2019 and 2021.

It is speculated that Cruz’s statement might have been referring to Benatar‘s 1980 song “Hell Is for Children,” which addresses the issue of child abuse. However, Loudwire states his comments appear to be influenced by the far-right conspiracy theories known as QAnon.

In response to Cruz’s bizarre remark, Pat Benatar took to her joint Facebook page with her husband Neil Giraldo to issue a two-word reply: “NICE TRY!”. When Variety asked for further remarks, Benatar’s representative stated that she would not be making any additional statements regarding the incident.

This comes as Benatar and her husband Neil Giraldo are preparing for their upcoming North American tour, set to commence on July 22 in Northfield, Ohio and continue through November 8 with a show in Cancun, Mexico.