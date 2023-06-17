Belushi Speed Ball Announce Re-Release Of Album “What, Us Worry?”

Home News Simon Li June 17th, 2023 - 9:09 PM

After their previous announcement saying that they would be leaving their label, Belushi Speed Ball shows how committed they are to their fans by re-releasing their latest album What, Us Worry? on their own, in the surprising format of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) cartridge, which would also include their 7-minute release “This Is What We Look Like.”

However, taking in mind that some fans might not have an SNES at home, this special edition EP would be released as double disc, one being a skit-free edition of the album and “This Is What We Look Like,” and the other one being the complete version of What, Us Worry?

Remarking on this new re-release in the format of the SNES cartridge, Vinny from Belushi Speed Ball said that the re-release is partly due to the uncertainties during the outbreak of the pandemic, forcing them hasten their work. “We rushed our EP, ‘This, Is What We Look Like’ out the door without getting that special touch by the legendary thrash master, Joel Grind.” She feels lucky that now they have the second chance that “Joel has re-mastered our 2020 EP the way god intended it to sound! The three tracks will be added as a bonus to our Full Length, “What, Us Worry?”.” To celebrate this event, she said that they “has always prided ourselves on our obscure media releases. To date we have provided our fans with playable albums on N64, Gameboy Advance, Sega CD, Teddy Ruxpin, 8-track, Furby and now…Super Nintendo!”