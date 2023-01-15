Belushi Speed Ball Unleash New Music Video For “Ravioli Ravioli Give Me the Formuoli”

Home News Hannah Boyle January 15th, 2023 - 3:17 AM

Perhaps the most notable cultural reset of the 21st century, second only to “Oh my god they were roommates”, is that of Spongebob Squarepants’ “Ravioli Ravioli Give Me The Formuoli”. The line has been in the hearts of every person under 21 since its creation in 2012. The secret code for the krabby patty formula has become an iconic, defining moment in the last generation’s childhood. Every person remembers exactly where they were when Spongebob debuted his secret handshake with an imposter of Mr. Krabs.

However, “Ravioli Ravioli Give Me The Formuoli” has been given a second meaning with Belushi Speed Ball’s latest music video under the same name. The audience grew visibly excited at the Spongebob scream that opens the song. As the most important figure in this generation’s young life, his scream is a battle cry to hang on to your inner child. The song is a callback to one of the greatest moments in television history and the video carries that energy well. To be bold enough to use the phrase “Ravioli Ravioli Give Me The Formuoli” one better pull it off or die trying. Which of the two describes Belushi Speed Ball is up to the viewer. The video is sheer mayhem, to say the least.