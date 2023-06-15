Little Dragon Announces Upcoming Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Anya Kennelly June 15th, 2023 - 10:54 PM

According to The Brooklyn Vegan, Little Dragon has announced the dates for their upcoming Fall 2023 tour! This news comes after they recently released a new single “Gold” and an album titled Slugs of Love.

They have a headlining North American tour that will be their first since the pandemic hit, and the band couldn’t be more excited. They plan on beginning and ending their tour in the lovely concrete jungle of New York City and will journey to 12 different cities to grace fans with performances that are sure to be unforgettable. From Seattle to Toronto to Los Angeles, fans all over North America can come and be enraptured by their music!

The presale tickets were made available yesterday on June 14, but the general tickets will be available to purchase on June 16. To watch them work their magic before the tour check out their summer shows in New York City.

photo credit: Owen Ela

Little Dragon North American 2023 Fall Tour Dates:

7/13- Brooklyn, NY- Music Hall of Williamsburg

7/14- Brooklyn, NY- Baby’s All Right

9/27- San Diego, CA- House Of Blues

9/29- Los Angeles, CA- Hollywood Palladium

10/3- Vancouver, BC- Commodore Ballroom

10/4- Seattle, WA- The Neptune

10/5- Portland, OR- Roseland Theater

10/7- Chicago, IL- The Vic Theatre

10/8- Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/9- Toronto, ON- The Danforth Music Hall

10/11- Boston, MA- Paradise Rock Club

10/12- Philadelphia, PA- Theatre of Living Arts

10/13- Washington, DC- 9:30 Club