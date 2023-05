Home News Dita Dimone May 4th, 2023 - 12:48 AM

Swedish electropop band Little Dragon is back with new music and fans are excited. The band has confirmed the release of their upcoming studio album titled Slugs of Love, which is set to drop on July 7 under their record label Ninja Tune.

Fans can already listen to the first single from the album, “Kenneth,” which was released with an accompanying music video and showcases the band’s experimental and unique sound. In a press statement, Little Dragon described “Kenneth” as a song about friendship and love, and the dirt of getting caught in bitterness and taking the wrong turn mentally.”Slugs Of Love is Little Dragon’s follow-up to the 2022 EP Opening The Door. Their most recent full-length album, New Me, Same Us, was released in 2020. The new production features the title track plus JID collaboration “Stay” and “Glow,” featuring Damon Alburn of Gorillaz and Blur.

The group, fronted by Yukimi Nagano made Slugs Of Love in their native Gothenburg, Sweden with a focus on exploring different ways to collaborate and communicate. “Dissolving patterns and making new ones. Nurturing our ability to curiously press down keys, to bang — sometimes hard sometimes gently — on different things, strumming strings, recording sounds and investigating the limits for how much or little a sound can be tweaked,” says Nagano. If the success of their first album is any indication of what’s to come, then get excited because July is around the corner!