John Fogerty Takes a Look Back at 2020 on New Song “Weeping in the Promised Land”

January 6th, 2021

Rock legend and former Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) frontman John Fogerty has released a new song and video called “Weeping in the Promised Land.” The song sees Fogerty look back at 2020 and the various hardships of the year that have impacted America.

The song features Fogerty playing solo on a piano as he describes the impact from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic along with several lyrical nods to a lack of leadership from Donald Trump. Fogerty’s moving piano ballad is eventually bolstered by a backing choir, making the track even more emotional and compelling. The song’s corresponding clip is just as poignant, as images of medical professionals, night vigils and BLM protests unfold. The entire performance is very powerful and shows Fogerty’s enduring talents as a songwriter.

In discussing the new track, Fogerty says it is primarily a commentary on the current state of America and the struggle many faced during throughout 2020. “I took a look back at what 2020 has been and tried to get my feelings out about the political climate, Black Lives Matter, Covid and everything else that occurred this year,” explains the famed rocker. “Friends are dying, we are stuck at home, we are indeed weeping in the promised land.”

Fogerty has been plenty active and vocal throughout the year, particularly when it came to Trump using the iconic CCR track “Fortunate Son” for rallies leading up to this year’s presidential election. Calling Trump’s choice to use the song “confounding” in September, Fogerty went on to issue a cease and desist order against Trump to stop his usage of the track the following month.

The rocker also famously re-recorded some of the most famous CCR tracks with his family as part of an YouTube series last year, which were eventually released as an EP titled Fogerty’s Factory. The EP title is a play on CCR’s 1970 album Cosmo’s Factory and has since been expanded to a 12-track album.