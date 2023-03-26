The Regrettes Share Creative Spin on Cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2023 - 3:50 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Rock band The Regrettes have shared their cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.” The band’s cover version of the tune was produced by Tim Pagnotta and Brian Phillips.

In the press release band member Lydia Night mentions how special the meaning is behind the latest tune.

“‘Dancing On My Own’ has always been a really special song to me. The euphoric, painful but powerful, crying-in-the-club type of beat is my favorite kind of song. I connect with it in a whole new and personal way now more than ever.”

The musician adds, “Going through a breakup can feel like literal death, but this song makes me feel like I’m not alone. I hope our version can provide the same feeling to all the breakup baddies out there!”

Also The Regrettes discussed the process of recoding their cover of “Dancing On My Own.”

“We had so much fun dancing to ‘Dancing On My Own’ before walking out to play our set on tour. We wanted to keep that energy going and give it our own creative spin and to make sure that we did the song justice by keeping its special identity with a lil ‘Regroots flavaaaa’ as we like to say.”

The Regrettes recently released the deluxe edition of their celebrated third studio album, Further Joy, by Warner Records. Plus the band shared about the new, expanded edition in the following statement.

“We are SO excited about these three new songs that we recorded while creating Further Joy. Each one feels incredibly special to us and expands the world of further joy even deeper. We hope you love them as much as we do.”

Recently The Regrettes have announced that they will support Yungblud on his headlining tour of North America this year. The band will perform in cities Atlanta, New York, Toronto and Nashville.