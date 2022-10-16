The Cult Debuts Cinematic New Music Video For “Mirror”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter October 16th, 2022 - 2:39 PM

The Cult has released a new music video for their song “Mirror” from their most recent album Under The Midnight Sun. The album was released on October 7th, 2022, through Black Hill Records and was produced by Tom Dalgety. The music video for “Mirror” is directed by Juan Azulay and includes beautiful slow-motion video of the sun moving through the sky and flowing movements from surreal masked dancers.



Blabbermouth details what the band’s lead singer Ian Astbury has to say about the album with him stating “It’s three in the morning, the sun’s up, and there’s all these beautiful people in this halcyon moment. People are laying on the grass, making out, drinking, smoking. There were rows of flowers at the front of the stage from the performances earlier that evening. It was an incredible moment.” Astbury’s specific inspiration was the “midnight sun,” the time during the summer in the Arctic Circle when the sun doesn’t set and can still be seen. This reflection on the midnight sun while he was in Finland helped inspire Astbury to incorporate that energy into the album.

Astbury shared his hopes for the album, stating that “At the core of it all, music contains the vibrational frequency of how we once communicated before we could even speak. Bird songs, animal calls, string theory, quantum physics, psychedelics. The record ultimately is about finding and uniting beauty in those strangely natural moments.”

The Cult is currently on their fall 2022 tour in support of Under The Midnight Sun.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried