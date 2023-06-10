Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Announces Fall Tour Dates

Home News Simon Li June 10th, 2023 - 10:59 PM

Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, the American creative singer, after his announcement of his new album Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, has just revealed the tour schedule for his upcoming summer tour.

During this summer tour, he would collaborate with the Welsh musician and artist Jon Langford, with a schedule focusing on American Northwestern cities. The pair would prepare a set that shows off each other’s unique properties in music making, yet brings the two artists together harmoniously to explore new grounds in music making. Tour tickets are out on June the 9th. Below is the tour schedule.

11/16/23 – Joe’s Pub – New York – EARLY SHOW

11/16/23 – Joe’s Pub – New York – LATE SHOW

11/17/23 – Philadelphia Ethical Society – Philadelphia, PA