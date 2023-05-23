Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Announces New Album Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You for August 2023 Release and Shares Video for New Song “Bananas”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2023 - 3:47 PM

According to pitchfork.com artist Bonnie “Prince” Billy has announced his first solo album since 2019. Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You will be released on August 11 by Drag City.

Also Billy has made the music video for the LP’s lead single, “Bananas,” without actually hearing the song. “It is not intended to interpret the music, but to interpret prompts requested of Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy,” according to a note at the visual’s end.

Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You follows 2019’s I Made a Place and the two collaborative albums Billy released in 2021: Superwolves (with Matt Sweeney) and Blind Date Party (with Bill Callahan.)

Billy made his new album in Louisville, Kentucky, with recording engineer Nick Roeder, violinist Sara Louise Callaway, keyboardist Kendall Carter, violist and violinist Elisabeth Fuchsia, mandolinist Dave Howard, saxophonist Drew Miller and vocalist Dane Waters.

Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You Tracklist