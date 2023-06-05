King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Perform in Drag to Celebrate Tennessee’s Drag Ban Declared ‘Unconstitutional’

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2023 - 11:23 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to brooklynvegan.com, rock band King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard performed four nights at Tennessee’s The Caverns over the weekend and on June, 3 the band performed live in drag to celebrate the federal ruling of the state’s drag ban as unconstitutional.

According to spin.com, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard wore dresses, lingerie, leggings, tops and sun hats that they had found in the “Bonnaroo” section of a local Goodwill store.

Guitarist Joey Walker said to the audience, “This ain’t no protest, baby. This is a celebration!” Keyboardist Ambrose Kenny-Smith added, “This is the first and last time you’ll ever see me onstage in shorts. Take some mental notes.”

The band played “Gila Monster,” “Converge” and performed the live debut of “Witchcraft,” all from the upcoming album PetroDragonic Apocalypse which will be out next week. The show was King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard’s third of four at the Caverns, the last one being a rare acoustic set.

Later this month the band will play Red Rocks, Chicago’s Salt Shed, Carnation Farms in Washington State and a three-hour marathon set at the Hollywood Bowl, which will betheir largest North American venue to date.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Set List

Rattlesnake (with Minimum Brain Size tease)

O.N.E.

Minimum Brain Size (With Straws in the Wind Tease)

Ataraxia

Straws in the Wind

Gaia (With Motor Spirit tease)

Witchcraft (Live debut)

Self-Immolate (W/ Drum Solo, Person was arrested in the crowd during this song)

Perihelion

Boogieman Sam (With snippets of “Going Up The Country”, “My Babe”, and “Got My Mojo Working”)

Magma

Lava

Head On/Pill (With Hot Water and Am I In Heaven? teases)