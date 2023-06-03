Walter Schreifels of Quicksand, Rival Schools Covers My Bloody Valentine’s “Don’t Ask Why”

Home News Renita Wright June 3rd, 2023 - 10:39 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Sounds of Saving partnered with 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to reveal a new chapter of their video series “Song That Found Me At The Right Time.” Sounds of Saving is a non-profit mental health organization and music/media brand, dedicated to helping people find hope, connection, and relatable stories through music.The organization has produced over a dozen videos that feature artists from all genres of music including Indigo Sparke, Sharon Von Etten and Allison Russell.

The new chapter features Rock legend Walter Schreifels, known for his work with Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, and Rival Schools among other bands. Schreifel stated that he’s “honored and thrilled to be included in Sounds Of Saving’s fantastic video series and to be a part of their mission to ease mental suffering through the connecting power of music. He also shared that playing guitar helps him process negative emotions while drawing him closer to like-minded and supportive people. With regards to the importance of community Schreifels said that music reminds him that he’s not alone and that we all have a job here. “It’s like everyone has a role in this thing happening. Some people are gonna fall down and pick them up and someone might get off and then a fight starts and it’s the community’s responsibility to like police that behavior too, but without assigned hierarchies, you know what I mean? And those hierarchies are very marginal. And I think that that is inspiring”

Watch Schreifel’s interview and cover of “Don’t Ask Why” below.