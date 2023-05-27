Devildriver Release New Hard-Hitting Single “This Relationship, Broken” Alongside Accompanying Music Video

Home News Simon Li May 27th, 2023 - 11:07 PM

The metal band, Devildriver, has finally released their tenth album, Dealing With Demons Vol. II, as a part two for their Dealing With Demons series.

Accompanying the release of this long-anticipated album is the finalized version of their pre-release single, “This Relationship, Broke.” The song featured huge riffs, haunting melodies, powerful vocal from the singer, and a beautiful rhythm section, accompanied by lyrics that explores issues related to relationships with loved ones, all of which conveyed a strong sense of rupture of relationships. The music video featured the band playing and singing in a room, cutting back and forth with two couples breaking up with each other, yelling and crying. The song would definitely have their fans banging with its kicks, with this song being what many fans would say sounds more like their style when they first debuted, making them anxious for the new album to finally drop.

Devildriver’s front man Dez Fafara commented on the song “This Relationship, Broken” by saying that the song “explores the severance that happens between two long time partners when they leave each other after years of turmoil.”

It was said that like the album’s name, the album is about Dez Fafara’ s fighting and taking out the demons in his mind, as well as those that were looming over the band’s music.

However, the new album has big shoes to fill, as the first part of the saga, Dealing With Demons, has gained great international success, debuted to be the number 4 on the US Current Hard Music Chart. With the success of the first part of the series, needless to say, Dealing With Demons Vol. II would be a work of hardened determination from the band to prove that they are moving forward even 20 years into the music scene.