A Third Person Has Been Arrested in Connection With 2002 Shooting of Run-D.M.C.’s Jam Master Jay

21 years after his death, murder charges have been filed against a third person for the shooting of

Jam Master Jay. Jason William Mizell, better known as Jam Master Jay was a renowned American musician and DJ. He was a member of the influential hip-hop group Run-DMC, known for their hits such as “Walk This Way” and “It’s Tricky.”

Mizell was found fatally shot in his inside his Jamaica, Queens recording studio back in 2002. The details surrounding Jam Master Jay’s murder are as follows: On that evening, two individuals entered the studio where he was working. One of them fired shots, and Jam Master Jay was struck in the head and killed. Another man present at the scene was also injured but survived. The assailants fled the scene, and despite extensive investigations, the case remained unsolved for many years.

The murder of Jam Master Jay sent shockwaves through the music community, and there were numerous speculations and theories about the motive behind the crime. The investigation into his murder faced several challenges, including a lack of witnesses willing to come forward. The case remained cold for over a decade.