Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Release Orchestral Folk Ballad “Open The Door, See What You Find”

The band Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds has just released another tune from their upcoming album, Council Skies. The song “Open The Door, See What You Find” features a cameo performance by Johnny Marr, who was a member of The Smiths.
“Lyrically, the premise is that, at a certain point in your life, you look in a mirror, and you see all that you’ve ever been and all that you’re ever going to be,” Gallagher explains. “You see all that you’ve ever been and all that you’re ever going to be.” “It’s all about being content with that,” she said. Being content with one’s current position in life, one’s identity, and one’s future goals and aspirations. It’s a good life!”
This is the fifth track that Gallagher has shared from Council Skies, following the title track, “Pretty Boy,” which also features Marr, “Easy Now,” and “Dead to the World.” The song is the fifth track that Gallagher has shared from Council Skies.
You may place a preorder for Council Skies right now, which will be released on June 2nd.
This summer, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be touring alongside Garbage across the United States. Friday, June 2 marks the beginning of the tour, which will take place in Auburn, Washington. On noelgallagher.com, you can find a comprehensive calendar with all of the dates.
2023 North American Tour:
June 2nd, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
June 3rd, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 6th, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
June 7th, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
June 9th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
June 10th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11th, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 13th, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
June 15th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver
June 17th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
June 18th, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 21st, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 22nd, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 24th, 2023 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 25th, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
June 27th, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 28th, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
June 29th, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 1st, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 3rd, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*
July 6th, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 8th, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 10th, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
July 13th, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 14th, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 15th, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway