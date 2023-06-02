Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Release Orchestral Folk Ballad “Open The Door, See What You Find”

Home News Dita Dimone June 2nd, 2023 - 4:46 PM

The band Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds has just released another tune from their upcoming album, Council Skies. The song “Open The Door, See What You Find” features a cameo performance by Johnny Marr, who was a member of The Smiths.

“Lyrically, the premise is that, at a certain point in your life, you look in a mirror, and you see all that you’ve ever been and all that you’re ever going to be,” Gallagher explains. “You see all that you’ve ever been and all that you’re ever going to be.” “It’s all about being content with that,” she said. Being content with one’s current position in life, one’s identity, and one’s future goals and aspirations. It’s a good life!”

This is the fifth track that Gallagher has shared from Council Skies, following the title track, “Pretty Boy,” which also features Marr, “Easy Now,” and “Dead to the World.” The song is the fifth track that Gallagher has shared from Council Skies.

You may place a preorder for Council Skies right now, which will be released on June 2nd.

This summer, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be touring alongside Garbage across the United States. Friday, June 2 marks the beginning of the tour, which will take place in Auburn, Washington. On noelgallagher.com, you can find a comprehensive calendar with all of the dates.



2023 North American Tour:

June 2nd, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

June 3rd, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 6th, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 7th, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

June 9th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

June 10th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11th, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 13th, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 15th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 17th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18th, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21st, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22nd, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 24th, 2023 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 25th, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27th, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28th, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

June 29th, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 1st, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 3rd, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*

July 6th, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 8th, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 10th, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13th, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14th, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann