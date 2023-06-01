Blake Mills Releases New Track “Skeleton Is Walking” From Upcoming Album Jelly Road

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2023 - 6:23 PM

Today, Grammy winning producer, composer, guitarist songwriter Blake Mills has announced his new album Jelly Road, will be released on July 14 by New Deal/Verve. In light of the happy news, the artist has has shared the track “Skeleton Is Walking.”

As a whole, Mills‘s latest tune is lovely by how each key, guitar riff and drum beat sizzles the air with the bitter sweet sound of jazz music while Mills serenades the ears with his strong voice. “Skeleton Is Walking” is a classic example of how much Mills has grown as an artist because his talent as musician shines brightly through the whole performance.

On the visualizer, Mills is in his customary crouch over pedals, at the foot of the console with his baritone fretless sustainer guitar. The tall Joseph Lorge is wearing his signature blue work shirt while sitting in a chair beside Mills, turned toward the screen.

Both musicians work telepathically, quickly and flawlessly. It does not matter how important the moment is because there is no pressure of import. All the tension built up in Mills’s one-note, incantatory vocal is finally breaking, exploding from his guitar like enormous, time-lapse flowers unfolding themselves.

Mill‘s upcoming album opens under pointillistic stars, cosmic wheeling forms and an abyss of perplexity. On the title track horn playing blares out over a pleasure of drums and slashing classical guitars. There are no constellations, no narratives to navigate on Jelly Road.

Jelly Road Tracklist

1. Suchlike Horses

2. Highway Bright

3. Jelly Road

4. Skeleton Is Walking

5. Unsingable

6. Wendy Melvoin

7. The Light Is Long

8. Breakthrough Moon

9. There Is No Now

10. Press My Luck

11. A Fez

12. Without An Ending