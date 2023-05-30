Tanya Tucker And Brandi Carlile Debut New Single “Breakfast In Birmingham”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2023 - 4:05 PM

Today Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tanya Tucker’s new song “Breakfast In Birmingham” features nine time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile makes its debuting today.

As a whole, “Breakfast In Birmingham” is a composition that stays true to country music by how the instrumentation fills the air with beautiful melodies and twang while Tucker and Carlile serenades the ears with their beautiful voices.“Breakfast In Birmingham” shows how talented both vocalists are with their music.

“Breakfast In Birmingham” is the third song from Tucker’s upcoming album Sweet Western Sound, which will be released this Friday on Fantasy Records. Ahead of the release, Tucker has unveiled two additional album tracks, “When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)” and “Kindness.”

Sweet Western Sound Tracklist

1. Tanya (written by Billy Joe Shaver, Tanya Tucker)

2. Kindness (written by Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

3. Breakfast In Birmingham featuring Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin)

4. Waltz Across a Moment (written by Shooter Jennings)

5. Ready As I’ll Never Be (written by Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker)

6. The List (written by Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker)

7. Letter To Linda (written by Tanya Tucker, Shooter Jennings)

8. City of Gold (written by JT Nero)

9. That Wasn’t Me (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

10. When The Rodeo Is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?) (written by Billy Don Burns, Craig Dillingham)