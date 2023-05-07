Tanya Tucker Releases New Soulful Song “When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?”

Home News Jaden Johnson May 7th, 2023 - 9:07 PM

Country Music Hall of Famer, Tanya Tucker, released “When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)”, a soft country ballad in support of her upcoming album, Sweet Western Sound. Produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, “When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)”, is a reflective tale of being out of one’s heyday and questioning the next step when the limelight is done.

The idea of the “rodeo” can be an allegory to stardom and fame, once someone is no longer entertaining and their rodeo is up it begs the question on who still stands for them. The song’s simple and slow-rocking instrumental centers Tucker’s soulful vocals along with its thoughtful storytelling. The chorus repeats the track’s title along with the lyrics, “Never thought it’d be his last ride ’til the last time he got throwed/ When your heart can’t take the losin’ and your knees can’t take the blows”. The overall narrative of the song is a story about losing what one is passionate about the most and the lostness that ensues.

When speaking on the song’s conception, Tucker stated, ““I was in LA, the night before the first session started. Brandi [Carlile] sent me a song, saying ‘If you like it, we’ll start with it. I gave it to Craig [Dillingham, Tanya’s boyfriend] to listen to. He comes back in a minute, and I asked him, ‘Did you like it?’ and he says, ‘Like it? Hell, I wrote it!’ He’d never pitched it to me, but Brandi did. It’s one of those songs that just stays with you.”