Kesha Announces Fall 2023 Gag Order Tour Dates

Today Grammy nominated artist Kesha has announced she will be hitting the road this October and November with The Gag Order Tour. The 20 date tour will feature support from Jake Wesley Rogers and it will take Kesha across the US, playing a diverse collection from her discography including past hits and beloved new faves off her latest album Gag Order.
Kesha will be heading to Dallas, Orlando, Nashville, Mashantucket, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Prior Lake and Denver before ending things in Los Angeles. Presales start tomorrow at 10a.m. local time and general tickets will be on sale this Friday 10a.m. local time at KeshaOfficial.com/tour.
Produced by Rick Rubin and with Kesha as executive producer, Gag Order was described by Pitchfork as “a spare and eccentric album about coming to terms with ambivalence”, with Rolling Stone calling it “her most daring music yet” and NPR stating that “I was just so struck about the way that this album defies all convention.”
Gag Order feels like an emotional exorcism, unearthing and facing the darkness in oneself, brought to life with experimental, otherworldly production and lyrical vulnerability unlike anything the artist has written before. On the album, Kesha confronts her own reflection and finds empowerment in her own voice, with beautiful, heart-aching results.
Kesha has sold more than 14 million total album equivalents worldwide, has approximately 6.9 billion audio streams, 1.7 billion video streams worldwide and has had nine Top 10 hits on The Billboard Hot 100, including four number one singles at Top 40 Radio – “TiK ToK,” “Your Love Is My Drug,” “Die Young” and “Timber.”
The Gag Order Tour Dates
10/15 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
10/16 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/18 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
10/20 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/21 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
10/23 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
10/26 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
10/28 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino
10/29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
10/31 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
11/1 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/3 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
11/6 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
11/7 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
11/9 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom
11/12 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Showroom
11/14 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
11/17 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
11/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
