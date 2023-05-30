Kesha Announces Fall 2023 Gag Order Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2023 - 2:16 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Algana

Today Grammy nominated artist Kesha has announced she will be hitting the road this October and November with The Gag Order Tour. The 20 date tour will feature support from Jake Wesley Rogers and it will take Kesha across the US, playing a diverse collection from her discography including past hits and beloved new faves off her latest album Gag Order.

Kesha will be heading to Dallas, Orlando, Nashville, Mashantucket, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Prior Lake and Denver before ending things in Los Angeles. Presales start tomorrow at 10a.m. local time and general tickets will be on sale this Friday 10a.m. local time at KeshaOfficial.com/tour.

Produced by Rick Rubin and with Kesha as executive producer, Gag Order was described by Pitchfork as “a spare and eccentric album about coming to terms with ambivalence”, with Rolling Stone calling it “her most daring music yet” and NPR stating that “I was just so struck about the way that this album defies all convention.”

Gag Order feels like an emotional exorcism, unearthing and facing the darkness in oneself, brought to life with experimental, otherworldly production and lyrical vulnerability unlike anything the artist has written before. On the album, Kesha confronts her own reflection and finds empowerment in her own voice, with beautiful, heart-aching results.

Kesha has sold more than 14 million total album equivalents worldwide, has approximately 6.9 billion audio streams, 1.7 billion video streams worldwide and has had nine Top 10 hits on The Billboard Hot 100, including four number one singles at Top 40 Radio – “TiK ToK,” “Your Love Is My Drug,” “Die Young” and “Timber.”

The Gag Order Tour Dates

10/15 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/16 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/18 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

10/20 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/21 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10/23 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

10/26 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

10/28 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

10/29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

11/1 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/3 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

11/6 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

11/7 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

11/9 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

11/12 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Showroom

11/14 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

11/17 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium