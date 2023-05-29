Taipei Houston And Lars Ulrich Join Forces In Newly Released “Frequency” Music Video

Home News Cait Stoddard May 29th, 2023 - 4:24 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Taipei Houston, the band featuring Myles and Layne Ulrich, who are sons of Metallica’s drummer Lars Ulrich, has released the official music video for the song “Frequency.”

As a whole, “Frequency” is a stunning piece of work by how Taipei Houston brings back the vein jolting vibe of grunge rock. Each guitar riff and drum from Myles and Layne captures how passionate they are as musicians. As for the music video, each clip gives the audience a glimpse of what Taipei Houston’s live are like. “Frequency” shows how much Taipei Houston have grown as a band.

The duo‘s musical skills taps into the last 30 years of rock ‘n’ roll by adding garage rock’s frenetic sparsity with grunge’s fuzzy overdrive and psych rock’s effortless instrumental sprawl. 24-year-old Myles has spent time at Berklee College Of Music, while 22-year-old Layne studied at New York University.

When being asked what got him into singing, Layne told Concert Pipeline: “I was always really interested in singing. I mean, my main thing [was] literally just singing along to the radio as a kid and just listening to stuff. And I always felt very into that but I’d never been a singer or anything like that. And then when we were first starting out with our project, we were always anticipating getting a singer, and then when we realized it was just gonna be the two of us, it was, like, ‘All right. Now we’ve gotta get this going, get some singing going.’ So through kind of a long process, finding that, it was really cool.”

Regarding the decision to make Taipei Houston a two-piece, Myles said: “We wrote the majority of an album which we’ve now finished. And we’re kind of figuring out how to play it all live because we just recorded all of it. And because we both play so much guitar and all the instruments, it was, like, ‘Why don’t we just scale it back and make it a crazy two-piece thing instead of trying to find more people that you jell with and that the vibe is right? Why don’t we just keep it simple and weird?'”

Taipei Houston played its first show in September 2021 at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach, California.