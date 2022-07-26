Metallica’s Lars Ulrich’s Son Taipei Houston Shares Epic Visuals for Debut Single “As the Sun Sets”

Taipei Houston, a new California band made up of Myles and Layne Ulrich, sons of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, has released their debut single “As the Sun Sets.” Per Blabbermouth, Tapei Houston was formed by the two brothers in the midst of the pandemic when the two returned to their childhood home, whereafter they moved to Los Angeles and once able to perform live again began to play shows throughout Southern California.

The song and video are both extremely well done with beautiful distortion in the visuals that match the distortion of the vocals and bass lines of the song. In the video, 23-year-old Myles plays the drums while 21-year-old Layne takes care of the bass and vocals. In the video, the Ulrich brothers bring forth massive noise and rock out in a small cubicle. The distorted bass matches the raucous drums and pulls the listener out of their seat as Layne rips out a visceral bass solo.

The video was directed by Victor Grossling and fans will be hoping for more collaborations between the band and Grossling after such a strong collaboration between the two.

Tapei Houston will begin touring this summer at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL, followed by appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals.

July 28 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Aftershow

July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Aug 24 – London, UK @ Camden Assembly

Aug. 27-28 – Reading & Leeds Festival

Sep. 05 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall*

Sep. 06 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz*

Sep. 07 – Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing Company*

Sep. 08 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre*

Sep. 09 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall*

Sep. 10 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers*

Sep. 22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock 2022

Oct. 09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

Oct. 16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

* Supporting THE MELVINS