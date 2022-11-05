Taipei Houston Share Music Video For New Song “Respecter”

Home News Rhea Mursalin November 5th, 2022 - 5:07 PM

The band Tapei Houston, which features Myles and Layne Ulrich – the sons of Metallica drummer, Lars Ulrich – has recently shared a brand new music video for their song “Respecter.” A stand out on the band’s debut album Once Bit, Never Bored, “Respecter” is very garage rock and embodies most aspects of the passionate, hardcore guitar riffs and heavy drums that shaped old school rock.

In the new music video, the brothers are seen enthusiastically playing the guitar and drums in a small room with three walls (resembling that of the back of a moving truck) with the camera’s perspective acting as the fourth wall facing the performers. The footage is also highly edited with quick cuts and a vintage quality that creates an energetic experience in the tiny space available.

According to Blabbermouth, the band took form during the pandemic and performed their first ever live show just last fall.