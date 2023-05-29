Phoebe Bridgers Re-Releases Fan-Favorite Deep Cut “Waiting Room” for Charity

Home News Zach Monteiro May 29th, 2023 - 4:13 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers had recently re-released her 2014 song “Waiting Room” with all proceeds garnered going to music education nonprofit organization Music Will.

Bridgers had originally written the vulnerable song when she was a teenager, and had it released in 2014. The track would later go on to appear in a compilation brought together by Lost Ark, a California record studio.

Unfortunately, Bridger’s fan favorite song had been removed from Spotify at the beginning of this year for unknown reasons. Perhaps this was in anticipation of the re-release of the song since many would naturally flock to the track now that it had been put back up, although there is no way of telling for sure.

“Waiting Room” can be found on Bandcamp where all proceeds made from the track being bought and gifted will go directly to Music Will, a music education nonprofit. According to Consequence Sound, the organization is the largest music nonprofit located in North America, with the program and its resources providing teachers with training in order to expand music programs across the US.

Uproxx brings up an interview that NPR conducted with Bridgers back in 2020 where “Waiting Room” is brought up. When asked about it, she said “I think, actually, I’m afraid of accidentally conveying my own privilege and brattiness. I’m afraid of putting my genuine soul into a song and then someone be like ‘What’s her problem? Like, are you kidding me?’… I have a really old song called ‘Waiting Room’ where – I wrote it when I was like sixteen… It’s super sincere, and I meant everything.”

