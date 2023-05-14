Arlo Parks Releases New Single “Pegasus” Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Home News Jaden Johnson May 14th, 2023 - 5:33 PM

In the countdown for Arlo Parks’ upcoming sophomore album, My Soft Machine, Parks releases her latest single, “Pegasus”. Collaborating with bedroom pop star, Phoebe Bridgers, “Pegasus” is a soft piano serenade detail a picturesque love, a feeling that can only be compared alongside the fantasy of the song’s title. “Pegasus” is Parks’ 4th released single in her current album rollout with “Weightless” being her first single originally released back in January. My Soft Machine is set to release May 26th under Transgressive Records, in a press release describing the album as, “life through my lens, through my body—the mid 20s anxiety, the substance abuse of friends around me, the viscera of being in love for the first time”. Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

“Pegasus”, released alongside a video directed by Compulsory Film’s own, Bedroom, whose other notable works include directorial work on Dr Martens SS22 campaign. The songs paints a clear image of new love through the perspective of someone whose past experiences have left them hurt before. With lyrics such, “I’ll tell you the truth/ being with someone always made me feel used”, giving their current lover insight into the possible reasons behind their own apprehension. The video matching the song’s light, summery production featuring Parks cruising through the desert top down with friends.