Phoebe Bridgers and Rob Moose Release New Song and Video “Wasted”

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 14th, 2023 - 8:10 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Rob Moose has released another new song from his upcoming Inflorescence EP. This new song, “Wasted,” is a collaboration between Moose and Phoebe Bridgers. According to Pitchfork, while Bridgers has performed this song live in the past, this is the first time the song has seen an official, formal release. Previously, Moose and Bridgers have worked together on Bridgers’ Copycat EP, as well as her albums Punisher and Stranger in the Alps. Listen to Moose and Brigers’ new song “Wasted” in the music video below.

In theme with the song’s title, “Wasted” touches on alcoholism and a number of things to do with feeling at a dead end. Lines like “Have another drink to cloud my mind and my judgment,” “Everyone I know is staying in tonight,” “I used to have the energy to get mad / Used to know how to say sorry / But now I’m back with none of that” indicate a feeling of frustration with one’s place in life, and turning to self-destructive habits to dull the pain. The song’s somber, sad tone and almost entirely string instrument sound communicates the upset, sad feeling of the song.

Moose announced Inflorescence in April, and will release in full on August 11. The EP features a number of musicians with whom Moose has collaborated over the last few years, including Justin Vernon from Bon Iver, Brittany Howard and Sara Bareilles.

Read about Bridgers’ collaboration with The National for “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend” for their latest album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, here.