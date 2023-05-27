Tegan And Sara Release Cover Of Dave Edmunds’ “Girls Talk”

Home News Diana Bello May 27th, 2023 - 4:40 PM

A newly released cover from Tegan and Sara is “Girls Talk” which Dave Edmunds originally sang that came out in 1979. The duo came to release the cover of that song which does differentiate from the original. According to Stereogum, Their cover of that song came to be featured in a series called The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the finale of the series. The original song by Edmunds was featured in the pilot episode of the series. A song which because of the show many have come to find their cover and listen to.



Their cover of “Girl’s Talk” as stated above really differs from the original from the instruments used in the song which, is a smooth song that does bring a feeling of melancholy. The song is about women gossiping with each other which is seen from reading the lyrics of the song.