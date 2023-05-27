Noel Gallagher Believes AI Will Be The Death Of Music

Home News Zach Monteiro May 27th, 2023 - 11:12 AM

Former Oasis songwriter and guitarist Noel Gallagher recently spoke with Spin Magazine prior to the release of his latest album “Council Skies” with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Among the various topics discussed during the interview was Gallagher’s thoughts on Artificial Intelligence within the music industry.

AI has become a major talking point within the larger entertainment industry as a whole, but what sparked this particular discussion was English rock band Breezer replicating Gallagher’s voice through AI algorithms so that it could be used in their latest album “AISIS” Gallagher has viewed the notion of AI replicating voices as problematic; not just for his work, but for music as a whole.

When asked about his thoughts on “AISIS”, Gallagher called it “Fucking embarrasing.” Before going on to say “I just think people clearly have too much time and money on their hands if they’re fucking around with that for a laugh… Life’s too short for that shit.”

The interview continued with Spin asking Gallagher about what he thinks of AI as a whole, to which the songwriter replied “AI will be the final nail in the coffin of music. I’m sure that major record labels are now working on the technology to copyright it and machines will write music. Why hire a songwriter when you can own a machine to do it?”

According to Loudwire, Noel’s opinions on AI seem to contrast that of his brother Liam Gallagher’s, who seemed to give a different take on the AI-generated Oasis album. Loudwire mentioned that, although Liam did not listen to the full album, he stated that he “sound’s mega.”

Noel Gallagher’s latest Album “Council Skies” is set to release next Friday on June 2nd, 2023.

Check out our previous articles on the Gallagher brothers and Oasis below: