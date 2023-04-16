Portugal. The Man Channels Edgar Winter in New Track “Champ”

Home News Ronan Ruiz April 16th, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Portugal. The Man

Portugal. The Man, the multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rock band, have released a new song “Champ” which uses a re-imagined version of Edgar Winter’s 1971 hit song “Dying to Live.” According to a press release, “Champ” is the second song released to date from the band’s next album, CHRIS BLACK CHANGED MY LIFE, which is set to release June 23. The song also features a performance from the band With War.

Listen to “Champ” below:

The song has a smooth sound, with a quiet bass guitar riff and drums throughout the whole song, with a keyboard, piano and trumpets gradually amplifying the sound. After Winter’s verse, the song is replaced with a performance by With War, which emulates a heavy metal sound. After their performance, the song fades out with a saxophone.

The lyrics make obvious references to the struggle of Indigenous people in America. While the lyrics sung by Portugal. The Man and Edgar Winter are more abstract and thoughtful, with lyrics like “Why am I dying to live / If I’m just living to die,” while With War’s segment is more direct, with lyrics like “Abolish everything that keeps Indigenous people from our natural vibrations.”

To create CHRIS BLACK CHANGED MY LIFE, Portugal. The Man is collaborating with Paul Williams, Sean Leion, Black Thought, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Jeff Bhasker and Natalia Lafourcade.

Portugal. The Man recently soundtracked a Taco Bell advertisement in March with their song “Dummy.”