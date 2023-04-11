Mr. Bungle Announces Fall 2023 Eastern North American Tour Dates; A First in More Than 20 Years

According to blabbermouth.net rock band Mr. Bungle have announced tour dates for the Fall where they will be visiting the eastern side of North America including New York, Boston and Toronto.
The tour dates mark the band’s first shows on the East Coast in 23 years. Mr. Bungle consists of Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, Trey Spruance, Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo.
In 2020 Mr. Bungle released the album The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo, which brought the band to record songs from their 1986 cassette only demo.
Tickets for the newly announced performances are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. EDT. Joining Mr. Bungle for the September outings is the band Battles, which reunited Patton and Dunn with their Tomahawk bandmate John Stanier.
Mr. Bungle Fall 2023 Tour Dates
9/5 – Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live
9/6 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
9/8 – New York, NY Terminal 5
9/11 – Boston, MA Roadrunner
9/12 – Montreal, QC MTelus
9/13 – Toronto, ON History
9/15 – Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit