Mr. Bungle Announces Fall 2023 Eastern North American Tour Dates; A First in More Than 20 Years

April 11th, 2023

According to blabbermouth.net rock band Mr. Bungle have announced tour dates for the Fall where they will be visiting the eastern side of North America including New York, Boston and Toronto.

The tour dates mark the band’s first shows on the East Coast in 23 years. Mr. Bungle consists of Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, Trey Spruance, Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo.

In 2020 Mr. Bungle released the album The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo, which brought the band to record songs from their 1986 cassette only demo.