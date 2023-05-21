Vixen’s Video For New Single Is “Almost Done”: “It’s a Kickass Song”

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 21st, 2023 - 12:27 PM

During an interview on the Pat’s Soundbytes Unplugged podcast, Jula Lage, bassist from Vixen, addressed the status of new music from the band. According to Blabbermouth’s transcription, Lage said: “we recorded a song — I can’t say the name yet — but the video is pretty much almost ready. The song is ready. And I think it’s a kickass song. It’s pretty energetic. It’s new formation. So we’re super, super stoked with the final result. We were waiting for the final version of the video, but it’s almost done.”

Vixen’s singer Lorraine Lewis previously talked to Max Davallo of “Sonic Dorms” in December 2022 about why Vixen hadn’t released their new single– after having said it would arrive in the Summer of 2022. “I kind of — I didn’t make a mistake; I was just excited at the beginning of summer,” she said, “‘Cause I had already gone in and done my vocals, laid down my vocals for a new song for Vixen. And I don’t know — in ‘Lorraine world,’ if it’s just ‘Lorraine world,’ it’s happening fast. But it’s not ‘Lorraine world,’ it’s Vixen world,’ and so there’s a lot of elements that had to come together. So it has been mixed,” she stated. “It is now being mastered. I just heard it last week. I’m excited.”

At that time, Lewis also revealed that Vixen, composed of drummer Roxy Petrucci, bassist Julia Lage and guitarist Britt Lightning, had been working to develop “other stuff” in months prior. “There was a song that I had written… God, I would love to tell titles, but I’m just gonna play it safe and say, no, I’m not gonna tell you the title. But we worked on it and laid it down,” she said. “It sounds really good as well.”

“We have become a pretty well-oiled machine live up to this point,” she elaborated, addressing the status of the band. “Adding Julia as well — she’s been with us since January [of 2022], I believe, [or] February. So we’re a machine on stage. So now we just need to transcend that into the studio and with new music. But I’m feeling really good about what’s going on for sure.”

Listen to the entire interview below.