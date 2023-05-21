Repentance Features Fear Factory Lead Singer Milo Silvestro For New Single “Withered and Decayed”

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 21st, 2023 - 10:01 AM

The Chicago-based metal group Repentance has released a new single, “Withered & Decayed,” from their upcoming full-length album The Process of Human Demise. According to Blabbermouth, alongside the new single, a release date has been revealed, and the album is set to come out August 4th. Listen to Repentance’s new single “Withered and Decayed” featuring Fear Factory’s Milo Silvestro below.

On the album, guitarist Shaun Glass said: “When we started working on the album, we knew we wanted to have another guest. We were looking for someone that we thought would complement our style. Around that time, Fear Factory was close to announcing Milo Silvestro as their new singer. I mentioned the idea to Dino [Cazares, Fear Factory guitarist], who’s a close personal friend and he brought up the idea of seeing if Milo would be interested. We sent over the track. When he laid down his tracks in his studio, we knew we had what we were looking for. His style fit really well with Adam [Gilley] our singer and him trading verses and singing together on the choruses. We hope our friends and fans enjoy the rollercoaster ride it delivers.”

Silvestro of Fear Factory is also excited about the collaboration, saying: “I had a blast recording vocals on this banger. It’s heavy, it’s fresh, it’s got the hook and it’s always a real pleasure to work with these gentlemen. Horns up!”

The tracklist for the upcoming “The Process Of Human Demise” is as follows:

01 Buried By Fear

02 Withered And Decayed

03 Reborn

04 The Process Of Human Demise

05 Empire

06 Down In The Water

07 A Future Untold

08 All The Misery

09 Light It Up

10 No Innocence

11 A Grave For The False Ones