Repentance Features Fear Factory Lead Singer Milo Silvestro For New Single “Withered and Decayed”

The Chicago-based metal group Repentance has released a new single, “Withered & Decayed,” from their upcoming full-length album The Process of Human Demise. According to Blabbermouth, alongside the new single, a release date has been revealed, and the album is set to come out August 4th. Listen to Repentance’s new single “Withered and Decayed” featuring Fear Factory’s Milo Silvestro below.
On the album, guitarist Shaun Glass said: “When we started working on the album, we knew we wanted to have another guest. We were looking for someone that we thought would complement our style. Around that time, Fear Factory was close to announcing Milo Silvestro as their new singer. I mentioned the idea to Dino [Cazares, Fear Factory guitarist], who’s a close personal friend and he brought up the idea of seeing if Milo would be interested. We sent over the track. When he laid down his tracks in his studio, we knew we had what we were looking for. His style fit really well with Adam [Gilley] our singer and him trading verses and singing together on the choruses. We hope our friends and fans enjoy the rollercoaster ride it delivers.”
Silvestro of Fear Factory is also excited about the collaboration, saying: “I had a blast recording vocals on this banger. It’s heavy, it’s fresh, it’s got the hook and it’s always a real pleasure to work with these gentlemen. Horns up!”
The tracklist for the upcoming “The Process Of Human Demise” is as follows:
01 Buried By Fear
02 Withered And Decayed
03 Reborn
04 The Process Of Human Demise
05 Empire
06 Down In The Water
07 A Future Untold
08 All The Misery
09 Light It Up
10 No Innocence
11 A Grave For The False Ones
12 Venom Inside