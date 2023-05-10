Fear Factory Releases Visualizer Video for “Depraved Mind Murder”

Home News Dita Dimone May 10th, 2023 - 8:32 AM

Industrial metal band Fear Factory will soon release remastered versions of their album Mechanize (2010) and album The Industrialist (2012), featuring additional tracks. But the new version of “The Industrialist” titled “Re-Industrialize” features newly recorded live drums in the mix.

The live drum recordings used for The Industrialist album are very different from the original source material. In the revamped version, one can hear extra robust drum arrangements. The track instantly sounds lively and stands out from other tracks. It’s safe to say the band’s effort to modify the song is commendable and will thrill new and longtime fans.

The band released a video for “Depraved Mind Murder” to give fans a preview of the new sound. You can watch this video now right below.

Both reissues will be available digitally, as well as in a 2 CD jewel case and a 2 LP format with different variants for either album. Both Re-Industrialized and Mechanize reissues will release on June 23 via Fear Factory, but you can preorder the former here the latter one can be ordered at this location.

Fear Factory, Mechanize tracklist

1. Mechanize

2. Industrial Discipline

3. Fear Campaign

4. Powershifter

5. Christpoitation

6. Oxidizer

7. Controlled Demolition

8. Designing The Enemy

9. Metallic Division

10. Final Exit

11. Martyr (Re-recorded version)

12. Crash Test (Re-recorded version)

13. Sangre De Ninos (Re-recorded version)

Fear Factory, Re-Industrialized tracklist

1. The Industrialist

2. Recharger

3. New Messiah

4. God Eater

5. Depraved Mind Murder

6. Virus Of Faith

7. Difference Engine

8. Disassemble

9. Religion Is Flawed Because Man Is Flawed

10. Enhanced Reality

11. Human Augmentation

12. Fade Away (Recharger Remix by Rhys Fulber and Dino Cazares)

13. Noise In The Machine (Difference Engine Remix by Blush Response)

14. Landfill

15. Saturation

16. Passing Complexion

Fear Factory, Mechanize tracklist

1. Mechanize

2. Industrial Discipline

3. Fear Campaign

4. Powershifter

5. Christpoitation

6. Oxidizer

7. Controlled Demolition

8. Designing The Enemy

9. Metallic Division

10. Final Exit

11. Martyr (Re-recorded version)

12. Crash Test (Re-recorded version)

13. Sangre De Ninos (Re-recorded version)