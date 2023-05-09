Ghost’s Tobias Forge Says “Jesus He Knows Me” Feels So Contemporary and Important’

Home News Cait Stoddard May 9th, 2023 - 3:04 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to blabbermouth.net during an interview with Australia’s The Music, Ghost‘s frontman Tobias Forge discussed the inspiration for his band’s recent released cover of Genesis’s 1992 song “Jesus He Knows Me.”

“It’s frighteningly horrible. It’s easy not to laugh about the accuracy in which Phil Collins wrote a lyric that ten years ago felt almost dated, even outdated, which now feels so contemporary and important.”

Forge adds: “When we started touring America, I was asked so many times, ‘Do you have a problem with the Christian fundamentalists or picket fencers or any of that stuff?’ I was, like, ‘No, never.’ Like, there seems to be a sort of undercurrent of that stuff over there. I didn’t see that, we were all over the place, even in the South, and definitely a lot in the heartland.”