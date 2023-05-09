Ghost’s Tobias Forge Says “Jesus He Knows Me” Feels So Contemporary and Important’

According to blabbermouth.net during an interview with Australia’s The Music, Ghost‘s frontman Tobias Forge discussed the inspiration for his band’s recent released cover of Genesis’s 1992 song “Jesus He Knows Me.”
“It’s frighteningly horrible. It’s easy not to laugh about the accuracy in which Phil Collins wrote a lyric that ten years ago felt almost dated, even outdated, which now feels so contemporary and important.”
Forge adds: “When we started touring America, I was asked so many times, ‘Do you have a problem with the Christian fundamentalists or picket fencers or any of that stuff?’ I was, like, ‘No, never.’ Like, there seems to be a sort of undercurrent of that stuff over there. I didn’t see that, we were all over the place, even in the South, and definitely a lot in the heartland.”
The singer continues with: “My impression of those cities is just wonderful — a lot of nice people who come to rock shows, and they’re super friendly, and everything is just fucking dandy,” he added. “And then, obviously, the last five or six years, the people are still the same, I still feel that they’re in the same climate. But obviously, parallel to that, there is this complete Flat Earth cult that has just decided to throw in the towel. I don’t know what their aim is.”
“Jesus He Knows Me.” is the first single from Ghost‘s upcoming five song EP called Phantomime, which will be released May 18. Also the EP features tracks by Iron Maiden,Television, The Stranglers and Tina Turner.
Ghost will be touring in support of their latest album Impera, which sold 70,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart
Also the album marks the third top 10 album and fifth top 40-charting set. The 12 song record was produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace.
