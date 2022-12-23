Within Temptation Release Epic New Video For “The Fire Within”

Home News Trisha Valdez December 23rd, 2022 - 4:01 PM

The metal band, Within Temptation have released a new single called The Fire Within. Along with a new song the band has also released a music video for it as well.

This single was filmed during the band’s most recent European tour with Evanescence, called Worlds Collide.

According to Blabbermouth, Within Temptation stated that, “Back in 2019 we wrote The Fire Within, but it’s never made its appearance on an album. However, to brighten up your festive December mood some more, we’ve decided to release it as a standalone song! Enjoy!

The band talks about how this song was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now being released for a mobile game called Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast.

According to Blabbermouth the band stated, “we like the song, but it has a different kind of vibe to it. And it’s about keeping things real. The Fire Within is the thing that drive you, the thing that you feel the most. Thats what the song is about.”

The music video for this song is very uniquely done. It is almost a documentary of the band Within Temptation, and how their tour was with Evanescence. In the video we see Within Temptation walking backstage getting ready to perform.

It will show lead singer Sharon den Adel performing center stage in color with Amy Lee. The scenes continue to go back and forth to the band backstage having laughs, to them singing autographs and taking pictures and then right back to the performance on stage. The music video was incredibly done and shows how personal the band can be to their fans.

Their new song will have to rocking your head back and forth for hours on end. To watch the music video for this song stream below.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva