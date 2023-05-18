Rolo Tomassi Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates Featuring The Callous Daoboys and Pound

Home News Anya Kennelly May 18th, 2023 - 10:47 PM

Rolo Tomassi have announced their upcoming tour dates for Summer 2023, they are going to be traveling along the West Coast performing in many different states. The band recently toured the East Coast this past fall and are now bringing their show over to the golden coast. They start the tour in Denver, Colorado on June 6th and then take a month-long journey through New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, California, Oregon, and ending their travels with a final show in Seattle, Wasington on June 20th. The UK band will be accompanied by both The Callous Daoboys as well as Pound, promising an exciting performance.

Rolo Tomassi’s music is thrilling to see and references many genres. They blend instrumental with electric; contrasting harsh and soft sounds to create a show stopping sound. Each album offers a different feeling and perspective to their journey. Their most recent album Where Myth Becomes Memory is meant to be the third installation to a trilogy of albums that started with Grievances in 2015 and continued with Time Will Die and Love Will Bury It which was released in 2018. All of these albums showcase the band’s creativity and ability to create something new all while remaining true to their authentic sound.

Rolo Tomassi Summer 2023 Tour Dates

06/06 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

06/07 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

06/09 – Dallas, TX – Sundown At Granada

06/10 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground

06/11 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

06/13 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

06/14 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre

06/16 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

06/17 – San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods

06/19 – Portland, OR – Star Theatre

06/20 – Seattle, WA – Substation