Demons Announces EP Under The Western Heel For July 2023 Release

Home News Roy Lott May 18th, 2023 - 8:57 AM

Heavy four-piece punk band Demons has announced their upcoming album Under The Western Heel. The EP follows up the chaotic energy and deeply rooted aggression from the previous EP, Swallow, and expands upon it with sludged out dirges, noise rock blasts and a harsh critique on the systems under which we’ve been forced to function. Fans of Metz, Converge, and The Bronx are sure to relish their demolitionist approach.

They recently premiered the EP’s first single “Husk” via New Noise Magazine.

Under The Western Heel sees release via Knife Hits Records and The Ghost Is Clear Records on July 21 via digital, cassette and vinyl formats.

Under The Western Heel is the group’s sixth release, following previous EP’s Made In America, Embrace Wolf and the Self-Titled debut. The band originates from Norfolk, Virginia, that pull from dimensions of noise rock, sludge, and hardcore to generate a sound that has been described as “raw and confrontational fury.”

Under The Western Heel Tracklist: