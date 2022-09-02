Demons Releases New EP Swallow

Home News Alexandra Kozicki September 2nd, 2022 - 9:31 PM

Demons, a heavy post-punk band from Norfolk, Virginia, will release their new EP Swallow tomorrow via Knife Hits Records. The EP is a raw and confrontational work that pulls from dimensions of noise rock, sludge, and hardcore to create a sound that has been described as “raw and confrontational fury.” The band, who have in the past labeled themselves as “post-whatever rock” are known for their chaotic energy that is both aggressive and rooted in catchy, driving riffs.

Fans of The Bronx, Converge, METZ, and Every Time I Die will find plenty to love on Swallow. According to the band, the EP was written with the intention of being just one minute long, a concept that the band found interesting to explore. Lyrically, the EP is not conceptual but rather episodic, with themes that are both consistent and general.

The post–punk energy of Swallow is infectious, and the production is both clear and gritty. The tracks are hard–hitting and the vocals are commanding. Past releases have shown a band with a lot of promise, rage, fire, and wit; Swallow is a strong EP that continues that noisy trend.

“Lyrically, it’s not conceptual at all. We have consistent but general themes, but it’s episodic. The title of the EP reflects a begrudged, perversely self-sabotaging, reconciliation to our lived experience” the band said in a statement.

Check out a piece of Swallow, a little-over-a-minute track titled “Inauguration Day” here. You can order Swallow via Knife Hits Records on their website here. Be on the lookout for Demons’ raw and confrontational sound that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Swallow Tracklist:

1. Inauguration Day

2. Public Art

3. Nothing At The Bottom

4. Albatross