Ryuichi Sakamoto’s Management Shares Musician’s ‘Last Playlist’ Which He Created for His Own Funeral

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2023 - 11:53 AM

According to nme.com today Ryuichi Sakamoto‘s management shared a playlist titled Funeral. Sakamoto died on March 28, having been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021 and throat cancer in 2014.

When Sakamoto‘s management announced the news of the musicians death, the team wrote a Twitter post about how the late artist had been creating music in his home studio before dying. Now the late composer’s management team have shared Sakamoto‘s “final playlist.”

Ryuichi’s Last Playlist. We would like to share the playlist that Ryuichi had been privately compiling to be played at his own funeral to accompany his passing. He truly was with music until the very end. – skmt managementhttps://t.co/QPeSnthq9p pic.twitter.com/lK7B2ltUM9 — ryuichi sakamoto (@ryuichisakamoto) May 15, 2023

“We would like to share the playlist that Ryuichi had been privately compiling to be played at his own funeral to accompany his passing. He truly was with music until the very end.”

The collection includes classical works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Claude Debussy, and Maurice Ravel. The playlist opens with an 11 minute piece from Sakamoto collaborator Alva Noto.