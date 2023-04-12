mxdwn Music

Menu

The National Have Fun at the Park in New Single & Video for “Your Mind is Not Your Friend” Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

April 12th, 2023 - 11:45 PM

The National Have Fun at the Park in New Single & Video for “Your Mind is Not Your Friend” Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

The National has recently released the fourth and last single of their upcoming album, “First Two Pages of Frankenstein,” will be available on April 28th through 4AD.  “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend” features the songbird Phoebe Bridgers. This track explores the intricacies of dealing with one’s mental health and the harsh effects of overthinking. “Don’t you understand? / Your mind is not your friend again / It takes you by the hand/ And leaves you nowhere,” frontman Matt Berninger belts in harmony with the divine, bewitching vocals of Bridgers.
At the time of writing the track, Berninger was experiencing difficulty in composing, but with a slight push from the famous novel Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, the song started taking shape. Berninger remembers, “When I felt jammed up, I would just grab a book from my shelf for some inspiration, and the opening two pages of Frankenstein led me to ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend.’ The protagonist is on a journey in the Arctic Circle helped me verbalize my emotions of feeling disconnected, astray, and directionless. Confronting the fear of being blocked of ideas and ideas suddenly materialized.”
The sentimental, evocative video of “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend” stars the brother of Matt, Tom Berninger, a familiar face of the band who was featured in their documentary, Mistaken For Strangers, in 2014. Additionally, the video was helmed by the brother of Bridgers, Jackson Bridgers. It was filmed in several locations in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, The National has also decided to donate to TinyChanges.org, a charity started by the family of the late lead singer of Frightened Rabbit, Scott Hutchinson. According to their website, the purpose of the charity is “to make tiny changes that have a big impact,” and the spirit of Hutchinson was known for his raw and honest approach to talking about mental health.
The National produced the 11-song First Two Pages of Frankenstein at Long Pond Studios in upstate New York, and Sufjan Stevens and Taylor Swift both made cameos on the album.

On May 18, The National will kick off a global tour in 2023 with a four-night run in Chicago. The band’s first performance in New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 18 will feature extremely special guest Patti Smith and her band, and the schedule also includes a number of other gigs that have already sold out. Soccer Mommy, The Beths, and Bartees Strange open some other concerts.

Pre-orders for the record are currently open at  The Magnolia Store and at americanmary.com.

Pre-orders for an exclusive Magnolia Record Store edition of the LP in opaque turquoise are currently open at The Magnolia Store.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein track list:

  1. Once Upon A Poolside (feat. Sufjan Stevens)
  2. Eucalyptus
  3. New Order T-Shirt
  4. This Isn’t Helping (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
  5. Tropic Morning News
  6. Alien
  7. The Alcott (feat. Taylor Swift)
  8. Grease In Your Hair
  9. Ice Machines
  10. Your Mind Is Not Your Friend (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
  11. Send For Me

The National on tour:

May 18 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

May 19 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 20 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 21 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

May 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem * SOLD OUT

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

May 28 – Napa, CA – Bottlerock Festival

May 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

June 2 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield *

June 3 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield * SOLD OUT

June 4 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park * SOLD OUT

June 5 – Burnaby, BC, Canada – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

August 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ~ SOLD OUT

August 2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ~

August 3 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl ~

August 5 – Montreal, PQ – Osheaga Festival

August 7 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ~ SOLD OUT

August 8 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ~ SOLD OUT

August 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ~

August 11 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom ~ SOLD OUT

August 12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom ~

August 15 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ~

August 16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~

August 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden with very special guest Patti Smith and her band

August 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage with very special guest Patti Smith and her band and U.S. Girls

September 21 – Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena *

September 23 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena *

September 24 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena *

September 26 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace * SOLD OUT

September 27 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace *

September 29 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome ^

September 30 – Berlin, DE – Max-Schmeling-Halle ^

October 1 – Munich, DE – Zenith ^

October 4 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center ^

October 5 – Porto, PT – Super Bock Arena ^

October 6 – Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno ^

Support:

*Soccer Mommy

~The Beths

^ Bartees Strange

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2023. All rights reserved.