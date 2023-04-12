The National Have Fun at the Park in New Single & Video for “Your Mind is Not Your Friend” Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Home News Dita Dimone April 12th, 2023 - 11:45 PM

The National has recently released the fourth and last single of their upcoming album, “First Two Pages of Frankenstein,” will be available on April 28th through 4AD. “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend” features the songbird Phoebe Bridgers. This track explores the intricacies of dealing with one’s mental health and the harsh effects of overthinking. “Don’t you understand? / Your mind is not your friend again / It takes you by the hand/ And leaves you nowhere,” frontman Matt Berninger belts in harmony with the divine, bewitching vocals of Bridgers.

At the time of writing the track, Berninger was experiencing difficulty in composing, but with a slight push from the famous novel Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, the song started taking shape. Berninger remembers, “When I felt jammed up, I would just grab a book from my shelf for some inspiration, and the opening two pages of Frankenstein led me to ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend.’ The protagonist is on a journey in the Arctic Circle helped me verbalize my emotions of feeling disconnected, astray, and directionless. Confronting the fear of being blocked of ideas and ideas suddenly materialized.”

The sentimental, evocative video of “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend” stars the brother of Matt, Tom Berninger, a familiar face of the band who was featured in their documentary, Mistaken For Strangers, in 2014. Additionally, the video was helmed by the brother of Bridgers, Jackson Bridgers. It was filmed in several locations in Los Angeles.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_end">﻿</span> Furthermore, The National has also decided to donate to TinyChanges.org, a charity started by the family of the late lead singer of Frightened Rabbit, Scott Hutchinson. According to their website, the purpose of the charity is “to make tiny changes that have a big impact,” and the spirit of Hutchinson was known for his raw and honest approach to talking about mental health. The National produced the 11-song First Two Pages of Frankenstein at Long Pond Studios in upstate New York, and Sufjan Stevens and Taylor Swift both made cameos on the album. On May 18, The National will kick off a global tour in 2023 with a four-night run in Chicago. The band’s first performance in New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 18 will feature extremely special guest Patti Smith and her band, and the schedule also includes a number of other gigs that have already sold out. Soccer Mommy, The Beths, and Bartees Strange open some other concerts.

Pre-orders for the record are currently open at The Magnolia Store and at americanmary.com.

