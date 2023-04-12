The National Have Fun at the Park in New Single & Video for “Your Mind is Not Your Friend” Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

On May 18, The National will kick off a global tour in 2023 with a four-night run in Chicago. The band’s first performance in New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 18 will feature extremely special guest Patti Smith and her band, and the schedule also includes a number of other gigs that have already sold out. Soccer Mommy, The Beths, and Bartees Strange open some other concerts.
Pre-orders for the record are currently open at The Magnolia Store and at americanmary.com.
Pre-orders for an exclusive Magnolia Record Store edition of the LP in opaque turquoise are currently open at The Magnolia Store.
First Two Pages of Frankenstein track list:
- Once Upon A Poolside (feat. Sufjan Stevens)
- Eucalyptus
- New Order T-Shirt
- This Isn’t Helping (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
- Tropic Morning News
- Alien
- The Alcott (feat. Taylor Swift)
- Grease In Your Hair
- Ice Machines
- Your Mind Is Not Your Friend (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
- Send For Me
The National on tour:
May 18 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *
May 19 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre * SOLD OUT
May 20 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre * SOLD OUT
May 21 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre * SOLD OUT
May 23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *
May 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem * SOLD OUT
May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival
May 28 – Napa, CA – Bottlerock Festival
May 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre * SOLD OUT
May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *
June 2 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield *
June 3 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield * SOLD OUT
June 4 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park * SOLD OUT
June 5 – Burnaby, BC, Canada – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *
August 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ~ SOLD OUT
August 2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ~
August 3 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl ~
August 5 – Montreal, PQ – Osheaga Festival
August 7 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ~ SOLD OUT
August 8 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ~ SOLD OUT
August 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ~
August 11 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom ~ SOLD OUT
August 12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom ~
August 15 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ~
August 16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~
August 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden with very special guest Patti Smith and her band
August 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage with very special guest Patti Smith and her band and U.S. Girls
September 21 – Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena *
September 23 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena *
September 24 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena *
September 26 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace * SOLD OUT
September 27 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace *
September 29 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome ^
September 30 – Berlin, DE – Max-Schmeling-Halle ^
October 1 – Munich, DE – Zenith ^
October 4 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center ^
October 5 – Porto, PT – Super Bock Arena ^
October 6 – Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno ^
Support:
*Soccer Mommy
~The Beths
^ Bartees Strange