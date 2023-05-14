Animal Collective Releases Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 14th, 2023 - 9:25 AM

Animal Collective have just reissued their debut album Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished. According to Stereogum, all of the songs from the original album have been remastered for this new version of the album, but also included is a new EP called A Night At Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket, which features an additional five previously unreleased tracks. One of these tracks, “Untitled #1,” has already been released, but one of the songs which was withheld until the official release is a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” recorded approximately around the same time as Spirit They’ve Gone. The cover was also mixed by Deakin. Listen to this cover in the official video below.

Animal Collective’s cover of “Dreams” is a cacophonic, warped version of the classic song. The significantly slower tempo of the song combined with the intense, discordant synth tones which play for the duration of the song create an auditory experience which is colorful and twisting. The tones which the song touches on create a sense of comfort among the bizarre sound.

