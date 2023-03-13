Animal Collective Announce Vinyl Reissue of Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished for May 2023 Release and Share Previously Unreleased Song “Untitled # 1”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2023 - 11:54 AM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to pitchfork.com today experimental pop band Animal Collective have announced the vinyl and CD reissues of their 2000 debut album Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished.

The remastered edition drops on May 12 by Domino and it will have a bonus 12″ EP of the five previously unreleased songs titled A Night at Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket. Also one of the tracks is a cover of Fleetwood Mac ’s tune “Dreams” and the reissue features new artwork from Abby and Dave Portner.

Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished was originally released as a CD-only pressing on the band’s own Animal label in 2000. The remastered version of Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished will be available physically on standard 2xLP and an expanded edition containing the EP will be available digitally and physically in 3xLP and 2xCD formats.

In light of the news about the vinyl reissue, Animal Collective have announced they shared one of their previously unreleased songs “Untitled # 1” today.

As a whole, “Untitled # 1” is a composition which truly shows who Animal Collective are as a band because the instrumentation brings out a light pop vibe that is fill strong emotions. The keyboards, guitars and drums matches the angry mood that is constantly lingering in the atmosphere.

Along with the instrumentation, the vocal performance is bittersweet because the emotions of sadness and anger can be felt through the powerful voice and in many ays it does feel like a lot of people can relate to the singer due to how he passionately sings with strong feelings.

Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished Tracklist

1 Spirit They’ve Vanished (Remastered 2023)

2 April And The Phantom (Remastered 2023)

3 Untitled (Remastered 2023)

4 Penny Dreadfuls (Remastered 2023)

5 Chocolate Girl (Remastered 2023)

6 Everyone Whistling (Remastered 2023)

7 La Rapet (Remastered 2023)

8 Bat You’ll Fly (Remastered 2023)

9 Someday I’ll Grow To Be As Tall As The Giant (Remastered 2023)

10 Alvin Row (Remastered 2023)