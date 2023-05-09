Emma Ruth Rundle Announces New Album Live at Roadburn 2022 for July 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard May 9th, 2023 - 6:40 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today artist Emma Ruth Rundle announced a live album in addition to sharing the final dates of her Engine of Hell tour which wraps up this Summer. The album Engine of Hell – Live at Roadburn 2022 will be released on July 7.

In the press release Rundle describes the meaning of Engine of Hell – Live at Roadburn 2022.

“Roadburn has been such an important place for me and my evolution as an artist. The opportunity to perform ‘Engine of Hell’ in full there in 2022 was the end of something… and the beginning of this whole new chapter in my life and art. I really do feel free in so many ways. I wanted to commemorate and honor the experience by making my ‘Live at Roadburn’ album my first self release in 13 years. I will always treasure the Roadburn community.”

Also in light of the upcoming album release, Rundle has shared her latest tune “Razor’s Edge (Live at Roadburn 2022),” which is amazing because the instrumentation truly shows how much Rundle enjoys performing live music and the artist’s vocal style is beautiful by how Rundle sings out the lyrics in passion.

Engine of Hell – Live at Roadburn 2022 Tracklist

Return Blooms of Oblivion Body The Company Dancing Man Razor’s Edge Citadel In My Afterlife Pump Organ Song