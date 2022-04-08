Emma Ruth Rundle Announces New Album EG2: Dowsing Voice For May 2022 Release, Shares New Song “Imbolc Dawn Atop Ynys Wydryn. Ice Melts As The First Resplendent Rays of Spring Pour Over The Horizon.”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki April 8th, 2022 - 9:43 PM

An ethereal and gorgeous new track was released today by Emma Ruth Rundle alongside an album announcement, according to Steryogum. The album, EG2: Dowsing Voice, is a ten-track LP that will be released May 13 via Sargent House. EG2: Dowsing Voice acts as a sequel to the 2011 album EG1, which was met with stellar reviews from critics and listeners alike. Based on the released track, Emma Ruth Rundle’s new album will be a divine and introspective work of art, perfect for fans of her previous releases.

The song released with the album announcement may be long-winded, but the name matches the vibe of the ambient track. “Imbolc Dawn Atop Ynys Wydryn. Ice Melts As The First Resplendent Rays of Spring Pour Over The Horizon” is a fascinating preview of the rest of her work to come.

“This is my weird art project. It’s different, and not for everyone. There aren’t traditional songs really… and it’s not quite the same as EG1. there’s more vocalizing- (singing but without ‘lyrics’ – throat singing – screaming – made up language). It’s still a sequel though – I believe the heart of the series lies in the improvisational nature of the music… I’ll be sharing more about the artwork here in coming weeks,” Rundle explained.

This is a pretty exciting time for fans of Rundle, who recently also released an EP titled Orpheus Looking Back. Rundle has been making waves since she teamed up with Thou for May Our Chambers Be Full. You can check out “Imbolc Dawn Atop Ynys Wydryn. Ice Melts As The First Resplendent Rays of Spring Pour Over The Horizon” below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

<a href="https://emmaruthrundle.bandcamp.com/album/eg2-dowsing-voice">EG2: Dowsing Voice by Emma Ruth Rundle</a>

EG2: Dowsing Voice Tracklist

1. Intro to the Underpool: The Path, The Gate, The Field, The Well

2. Keening into Ffynnon Llanllawer

3. In the Cave of The Cailleach’s Death-Birth

4. Gathering around Pair Dadeni

5. Brigid Wakes To Find Her Voice Anew. The Little Flowers and Birds Show Themselves

6. Imbolc Dawn Atop Ynys Wydryn. Ice Melts as The First Resplendent Rays of Spring Pour Over The Horizon. 06:17

7. The Tempest on Trefasser

8. Don Danann Dana Danu Ana

9. Standing Stones Singing / Cellphone Towers Ringing Up To The Darkening Sky

10. In Sadness For Our Dying World (here come the Christians)