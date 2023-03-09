Emma Ruth Rundle Shares Unflinching and Intimate New Video for Song “In My Afterlife”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt March 9th, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Emma Ruth Rundle has done it again and created a dark yet intimate video for her song “In My Afterlife” and takes viewers on a ride of our own insanity where solace can be found with her striking words in a soft-spoken, unflinching, beautiful voice. Whether it be trauma or grief, Rundle vocalizes with mysterious melodies and musicality that humanize the pain into flourishing change.

The impactful part of the song is the piano playing, and with her voice brings an unflinching intimacy as she walks and dances along in empty halls with white makeup all over her body. Striking and intimate, dark and unflinching, insane and beautiful all rolled into one video and song “In My Afterlife.”

Self-directed with John Bradburn, the music video is “an expiration of insanity, a lot of sagazan and influence from Julie Taymor’s circa 2000 film rendition of Titus,” Rundle says.

“I developed the character, makeup and costume myself, which I made by painting and modifying found articles while I was in the UK. This mask or character is supposed to represent what is left after life ends, wandering the halls of their own existence, reliving little joys, and sufferings. They are a demented and unsettled character,” said Rundle.

Check out the new video to the song “In My Afterlife” below.