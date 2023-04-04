Thomas Bangalter Gives Insight on Daft Punk’s Break Up

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2023 - 11:21 AM

According to consequence.net two years ago electronic music duo Daft Punk announced their break up but now the group’s co-founder Thomas Bangalter has given an insight about Daft Punk‘s departure.

During an interview with BBC Bangalter mentioned how uncomfortable he became when music and technology began to merge in the music industry.

“[Daft Punk] was an exploration, I would say, starting with the machines and going away from them. I love technology as a tool [but] I’m somehow terrified of the nature of the relationship between the machines and ourselves.”

The artist added: “We tried to use these machines to express something extremely moving that a machine cannot feel, but a human can. We were always on the side of humanity and not on the side of technology.”

But with the ongoing rise of artificial intelligence and algorithmic technologies, Bangalter has stated, “the last thing I would want to be, in the world we live in, in 2023, is a robot.”

Recently Daft Punk announced a deluxe reissue of their final album, Random Access Memories, which features a demo recording of Bangalter performing the song “Fragments of Time” with producer Todd Edwards. Bangalter told BBC that such a recording can only be shared now that Daft Punk is no more.