Chris Shiflett Reminisces on Lost Friends With New Single “Dead and Gone”

Home News James Reed May 9th, 2023 - 5:21 PM

Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett has released a tribute to his lost friends from his hometown of Santa Barbara. “Dead and Gone” is expected to be released as a solo album later this year. The track features Charlie Worsham on dobro and Tom Bukovac on guitar. In addition, “Black Top White Lines,” was recorded with producer Jaren Johnston of Cadillac Three.

In a statement about the album, Shiflett said:

“My hometown was an odd mix of luxury paradise and working-class grit and continues to be a bottomless pit of lyrical inspiration,” Shiflett says of the new track. “Sad to say there’s been more than a few friends who’ve left us too soon, so there are lots of stories there — kind of a lost generation.”

Despite being about the passing of old friends, “Dead and Gone” consists of an uplifting tune and optimistic message. “I don’t have time to mourn now that your dead and gone”. This quote repeats; it means that the worst is over (illness) and that life goes on.

Shiflett claimed that he was compelled to work on the untitled album with Johnston because he “knew he’d push me out of my comfort zone into new territory”. This has led to productive recording sessions and live performances in Nashville.

Shiflett has two commitments with Foo Fighters. One being the band’s first tour since drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in 2022. The other being a new studio album: But Here We Are coming out on June 2.

Like much of Shiflett’s solo material, “Dead and Gone” is highly influenced by country music. It follows the February single “Black Top White Lines,” “Long, Long Year” and “Born & Raised”.

A new Shiflett solo album, his third, is due out later this year.